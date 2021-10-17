Cardinals roll Browns 37-14 to stay undefeated, improve to 6-0

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a lot overcome on Sunday, playing the Browns without their head coach.

But despite missing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, defensive line coach Zach Allen, and top edge rusher Chandler Jones due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Cardinals rolled the Browns 37-14 on Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was an efficient 20-of-30 passing for 229 yards with four touchdowns. He didn’t run much, but the Cardinals didn’t need him to, as Arizona’s defense produced three takeaways.

James Conner had 71 yards on 16 carries with Chase Edmonds adding 46 yards on four carries.

Arizona scored on all five of its possessions in the first half to build a 23-7 lead. Cleveland cut into it with a completed Hail Mary as time expired in the first half. But the Browns got nothing more, with a pair of Murray touchdowns in the second half completing closing the scoring.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had another poor showing on Sunday with three giveaways — two lost fumbles and an interception. The quarterback also aggravated his left shoulder injury when he was sacked by defensive lineman J.J. Watt in the second half, but was able to stay in the game after being examined on the sideline.

Mayfield’s final stats were 19-of-28 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

Case Keenum ended up finishing the game, with the Browns inserting him with 4:48 left in the fourth quarter.

But Cleveland’s biggest concern is likely Kareem Hunt, who exited the game after suffering a non-contact, lower-leg injury in the second half. He was announced as out with a calf injury. He did not put any weight on his right leg when he was helped off the field.

The Browns were already playing without Nick Chubb, who missed the game with a calf injury.

Cleveland has a quick turnaround, playing Denver on Thursday night in Week Seven.

The league’s last undefeated team, the Cardinals will take on the 1-5 Texans next week at home.