Cardinals score two field goals off Baker Mayfield turnovers, lead 20-0

The Browns are digging themselves into a significant hole in the first half of their matchup with the Cardinals with a pair of Baker Mayfield turnovers.

The quarterback fumbled on one drive and was intercepted on the next and now the Cardinals have a 20-0 lead.

After DeAndre Hopkins scored a 13-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was strip-sacked on Cleveland’s second play from scrimmage.

Mayfield was scrambling around the backfield and avoided a couple of defenders. But at one point he stopped moving his feet and edge rusher Markus Golden hit him and forced a fumble. Defensive end Michael Dogbe recovered the loose ball to set Arizona up at Cleveland’s 18-yard line.

But Arizona was not able to score another touchdown. Quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled on second down, leading to a 5-yard loss.

Matt Prater’s 36-yard field goal went through the uprights to give the Cardinals a 17-0 lead.

But the Cardinals weren’t done, as cornerback Robert Alford picked off Mayfield on the third play of Cleveland’s ensuing drive. But the Cardinals again couldn’t get in the paint, with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sacking Kyler Murray for a 13-yard loss on third-and-2. Prater’s 51-yard field goal made it 20-0.