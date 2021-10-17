Cardinals take early 7-0 lead with Kyler Murray’s 21-yard touchdown pass

Getty Images

When your team has Kyler Murray at quarterback, it can make up for a lot.

The Cardinals don’t have their head coach. They also are without their starting center, with Rodney Hudson going on injured reserve on Saturday.

The latter affected Arizona’s opening drive, with backup center Max Garcia‘s errant shotgun snap putting the Cardinals at third-and-19 at the Cleveland 21.

But that ended up being no matter, as Murray tossed a touchdown to receiver Christian Kirk on the next play to give Arizona an early 7-0 lead.

Murray was 3-of-4 for 36 yards on the possession. But the big play was Chase Edmonds running for 40 yards on a draw play on third-and-6 to put Arizona in Cleveland territory.

The Browns had a chance to at least get three points on their ensuing drive, but quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked on fourth-and-3 from the Arizona 13 to keep Cleveland scoreless.