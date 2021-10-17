CeeDee Lamb’s overtime touchdown hands Cowboys dramatic 35-29 win

Posted by Charean Williams on October 17, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots
The Cowboys won their fifth game in a row, but it was the hardest of the five.

In the game of the year thus far, the Cowboys tied the Patriots on a 49-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with 20 seconds remaining. They won it 35-29 with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb with 3:52 left in overtime.

The teams scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, trading the lead five times in the second half.

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:23 remaining to give New England a 21-20 lead. The Patriots had a chance to put the game away, but Trevon Diggs did what Trevon Diggs does.

He intercepted a tipped ball and returned it 42 yards for a pick-six with 2:27 left. It was his seventh pick this season, tying Rod Woodson with the most interceptions through six games, and the second touchdown for Diggs. Diggs has an interception in each of the first six games, sharing a record with Tom Landry and two others.

But Kendrick Bourne beat Diggs with a double move on the next snap — who knows what safety Damontae Kazee was doing on the play — for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 29-26 lead with 2:11 to go.

The Cowboys tied it on Zuerlein’s kick but not before Cedrick Wilson caught a 13-yard pass on fourth-and-four. The nine-play, 40-yard drive sent the game to overtime.

The Patriots gained 21 yards on five plays to start overtime but punted the ball away on fourth-and-three from their own 46. They never got it back.

The Cowboys had 567 yards, the first time the Patriots have allowed more than 500 since the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Dallas could have run away with the game if not for two red zone turnovers by Prescott, who passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns, a missed Zuerlein field goal and 12 penalties for 115 yards.

Lamb caught nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Mac Jones went 15-of-21 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.

30 responses to “CeeDee Lamb’s overtime touchdown hands Cowboys dramatic 35-29 win

  3. Pats fans will highlight that last face mask that wasn’t called – but that was a make-up for the half dozen questionable calls that went their way.

    2-4. The mighty Patriots.

  6. Dallas is as good as any team. Even when they fall behind late, you know they’ll probably end up winning. Just having those feelings means you have a great team and a great QB. Dak Prescott is the MVP. He took up where he left off. He’s the best player in the NFL right now. I’m not even a Cowboys’ fan.

  7. Mike McCarthy tried his best to lose that game- kicking long fg( with off and on kicker ) when he should have gone for it on 4th and 1. This will definitely comeback and get them later on.

  12. Not sure how Dallas can be a “sb contender” save for an illegal (another one) hands to the face away in OT and NE isn’t, even if NE isn’t. NE played the cleaner game overall as they got 2 key red zone turnovers.

    NE is clearly not far off. Beautiful gameplan yet again like vs TB. Elliott, Pollard, Cooper and Schultz were non factors.

    Small mistakee by NE keep becoming a problem and are the reasons for the losses.

    If I am Dallas, I am concerned about lack of discipline and low IQ as per usual.

  14. Still think the Patriots are going to the Super Bowl Patriots fans? At least they have won two games–the Jets and Dolphins. Mac Jones looks like he’s good enough to be their QB for the next decade or so but that defense is not very good. Look on the bright side, you get to play the Jets and Dolphins again this year.

  15. Crazy game. The Cowboys kept trying to give the game away and nearly succeeded. The Pat’s magic is gone. 0-4 at home thus far. Too funny.

  16. Things I got from this game…. The pats d is a paper tiger. They were torched all game long.

    The special teams is way overrated.

    Someone seemed to have beaten BB up

    The mullet is the worst haircut ever invented.

  19. chino62885 says:
    October 17, 2021 at 8:08 pm
    Refs were questionable tonight. That’s all I’ll say.

    Yep. The ilegal hands to the face push off in OT on Agholor that wasn’t called was a joke.

    Dallas committed penalties all night, but they can only call so many.

  22. Legendary coach went on an unprecedented two decades of dominance. Rebuild is in 2nd year. 1st year was a player dump. Second year year may not be a winning season but the team is taking the best teams in the NFL to the wire and OT. The rebuild looks very promising.

  23. The Patriots do a few really nice things, and this Mac Jones kid appears to have a very nice future in the league.
    That said, the Pats’ defense allowed over 500 yards today. New England has now dropped seven of its last 10 games dating back to last season, beating only the bumbling Jets (twice) and the mighty Houston Texans during that span.
    Perhaps I overrated the 2-4 (winless at home) Patriots just a tad, based primarily on the prolific assertions and authoritative offseason analysis of notably frequent poster TB6. Perhaps he could do us all a solid and shed some light on the reasons why his predictions have gone so horribly awry?

  24. Proud of the Pat’s they showed a ton of heart and fought till the end. Hats off to the cowboys I didn’t like the missed facemask on the big 3rd down in overtime but anything can happen In overtime.

  25. Refs tried so hard to make Evil Bill and the Evil NE team still relevant. NFL hates it when North East teams stinks because all those fans are all of the bandwagon variety. No good teams means no tv which means no commercial money. Expect NY, Philly, NE, WFT to all win pretty soon.

    Too bad The entire Patriot team, the ref crew and the NFL couldn’t rope in the Boys. Oh, by the way, someone should let the NFL that DELAY OF GAME is a 5 yard penalty.

    Stay evil NE

  27. NE is clearly not far off. Beautiful gameplan yet again like vs TB. Elliott, Pollard, Cooper and Schultz were non factors.

    ————-

    Dang, all those non-factors on offense and the Cowboys still put up 500 yards and 35 points despite two endzone turnovers. “Beautiful gameplan” indeed.

  28. PATRIOTS are getting better each week.

    Get used to it.

    They are becoming that team no one wants to play.

  30. Hey how come hands to QB face is only called for other teams not called Cowboys? Why were Evil NE allowed to hit Dak in the face?

