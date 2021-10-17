CeeDee Lamb’s overtime touchdown hands Cowboys dramatic 35-29 win

Getty Images

The Cowboys won their fifth game in a row, but it was the hardest of the five.

In the game of the year thus far, the Cowboys tied the Patriots on a 49-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with 20 seconds remaining. They won it 35-29 with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb with 3:52 left in overtime.

The teams scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, trading the lead five times in the second half.

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:23 remaining to give New England a 21-20 lead. The Patriots had a chance to put the game away, but Trevon Diggs did what Trevon Diggs does.

He intercepted a tipped ball and returned it 42 yards for a pick-six with 2:27 left. It was his seventh pick this season, tying Rod Woodson with the most interceptions through six games, and the second touchdown for Diggs. Diggs has an interception in each of the first six games, sharing a record with Tom Landry and two others.

But Kendrick Bourne beat Diggs with a double move on the next snap — who knows what safety Damontae Kazee was doing on the play — for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 29-26 lead with 2:11 to go.

The Cowboys tied it on Zuerlein’s kick but not before Cedrick Wilson caught a 13-yard pass on fourth-and-four. The nine-play, 40-yard drive sent the game to overtime.

The Patriots gained 21 yards on five plays to start overtime but punted the ball away on fourth-and-three from their own 46. They never got it back.

The Cowboys had 567 yards, the first time the Patriots have allowed more than 500 since the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Dallas could have run away with the game if not for two red zone turnovers by Prescott, who passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns, a missed Zuerlein field goal and 12 penalties for 115 yards.

Lamb caught nine passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Mac Jones went 15-of-21 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.