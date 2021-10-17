Chiefs crawl back to .500 with win at Washington

Getty Images

The Chiefs still don’t look like the Super Bowl favorites they were thought to be before the season. But today they delivered a solid 31-13 win at Washington.

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions (one a bad decision by him, one a bobbled ball by Tyreek Hill), but he also threw for 397 yards and made several big plays with both his legs and his arm. Mahomes remains one of the NFL’s truly elite players.

Mahomes spread the ball around successfully, with seven different receivers gaining more than 20 receiving yards. Darrel Williams also ran for two touchdowns for Kansas City.

A bigger concern for the Chiefs is their defense, which did make some mistakes again today, but this time Washington wasn’t often able to capitalize, as Taylor Heinicke hit Ricky Seals-Jones for one big touchdown but otherwise couldn’t do much. Washington’s running back duo of J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson picked up some yardage but didn’t make many big plays.

The Chiefs are now 3-3, which is not where they expected to be through six games but also far from a disaster. Washington falls to 2-4, a disappointing record for a team that had aspirations of taking a big step forward this season.