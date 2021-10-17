Chris Carson has inflammation in his neck

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson has a neck injury that coach Pete Carroll has called a “long-term condition.”

General Manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle that Carson has inflammation in his neck. That’s why the Seahawks decided to place Carson on injured reserve.

“That’s not really anything you want to mess with ever, so we thought we’d give him the next couple of weeks here and hopefully everything calms down,” Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

The Seahawks expect to activate running back Rashaad Penny from injured reserve next week. Seattle, though, has only Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer available tonight against the Steelers.

Carson played the first four games and gained 261 yards on 60 touches with three touchdowns.