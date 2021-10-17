Cleveland will be without both starting OTs for Browns-Cardinals

Getty Images

The Browns could have some trouble with pass protection and running along the edge against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Both left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) are inactive for Cleveland.

The Browns will start Blake Hance at left tackle and rookie James Hudson at right tackle.

Cleveland’s run game had already taken a hit with Nick Chubb (calf) declared out on Friday. Kareem Hunt, who has 295 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns, will start at the position. But he also missed two practices with wrist and knee injuries this week.

At cornerback, both Denzel Ward (neck) and Greg Newsome (calf) are active after they were questionable.

Cleveland’s other inactives are cornerback A.J. Green, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

The Cardinals are without head coach Kliff Kingsbury and edge rusher Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson are both active after they were questionable.

Arizona’s inactives are tight end Zach Ertz, quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin, and linebacker Tanner Vallejo.