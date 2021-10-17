Colts lead Texans 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts and Texans both have moved the ball. They just haven’t scored many points.

Indianapolis leads Houston 10-3 at halftime.

The only touchdown came on a 51-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Parris Campbell. The Colts since have ruled out Campbell with a foot injury. That was his only catch of the day.

The Colts, who have a new kicker after Rodrigo Blankenship was injured Monday night, got a 41-yard field goal from Michael Badgley. Indianapolis’ six-play, 59-yard drive ended at the Houston 23.

The Texans answered with a field goal with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, who missed four games with an injury and returned to miss three kicks last week, made a 31-yard field goal after the Texans stalled at the Indianapolis 13.

Wentz is 9-of-15 for 185 yards. T.Y. Hilton, who returned from injured reserve this week, has caught three passes for 70 yards.

Davis Mills has completed 17 of 23 passes for 139 yards. Melvin Ingram has 51 yards on nine carries, and Brandin Cooks has caught five passes for 44 yards.