Colts thrash Texans 31-3 behind Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor

Getty Images

The Colts blew a game against the Ravens on Monday night. They made sure Sunday’s game didn’t come down to the end.

Indianapolis led by only a touchdown at halftime, but outscored Houston 21-0 in the second half behind Jonathan Taylor. They won easily 31-3 in a battle of 1-4 teams.

Taylor rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He had touchdown runs of 4 and 11 yards.

Darius Leonard forced two turnovers, which the Colts turned into 14 points. Leonard had seven tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit. The Colts had three takeaways.

Carson Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. T.Y. Hilton caught four passes for 80 yards in his return from injured reserve but left in the second half with a quadriceps injury. Parris Campbell caught a 51-yard touchdown but left with a foot injury.

The Colts had 388 yards, including 174 rushing.

The Texans had 353 yards but turned it over three times and went 1-for-2 on fourth downs. Davis Mills was 29 of 43 for 243 yards and two interceptions.

Brandin Cooks caught nine passes for 89 yards, and Melvin Ingram rushed for 73 yards on 18 carries.