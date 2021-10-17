Cowboys take first lead on franchise’s 2,500th all-time touchdown

Getty Images

The Cowboys have dominated the statistics, but they didn’t take their first lead until 4:49 remained in the first quarter.

Dallas has run 52 plays for 316 yards to 157 yards on 23 plays for the Patriots.

The Cowboys finally got ahead on the scoreboard on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. Jalen Mills was not close in coverage.

Lamb’s touchdown was the 2,500th in team history. Since 1960, the Cowboys’ first season as an expansion team, they have more touchdowns than another other team. The Packers have 2,475, the Chargers 2,468 and the Patriots 2,463.

Two red zone turnovers in the first half by Prescott prevented Dallas from having a halftime lead.

The Cowboys did lose left tackle Tyron Smith, who has left for the training room. Smith entered the game as questionable with a neck injury but injured his ankle in the third quarter. He is questionable to return.

Ty Nsekhe has replaced Smith.

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower returned after an elbow injury, but linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder) are questionable and linebacker Chase Winovich (hamstring) is doubtful.