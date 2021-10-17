Cowboys’ two red zone turnovers cost them as Patriots lead 14-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots have had a touchdown negated by a penalty, and Mac Jones fumbled on the next play. The Cowboys went 1-for-3 on fourth down, had seven penalties for 76 yards, threw an interception in the end zone and lost a fumble into the end zone.

The Patriots lead the Cowboys 14-10 at halftime in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

The Cowboys have run 41 plays for 235 yards and have yet to punt. They were stopped on downs on their first drive, gifting the Patriots a short field and an early 7-0 lead. They scored a touchdown on their second drive on a 1-yard touchdown throw from Dak Prescott to Blake Jarwin. They reached the New England 16 on their third drive before Prescott threw an interception to Kyle Dugger in the end zone. They settled for a field goal after reaching the New England 12 on their fourth drive. The Cowboys’ fifth drive started at the New England 17 after a blocked punt.

Cedrick Wilson caught a 13-yard pass to the 1-yard line, and Ezekiel Elliott was stopped twice to set up a third-and-goal. Prescott kept on a quarterback sneak and appeared to get across the goal line, but it was difficult to tell for sure in the mass of bodies. Officials ruled him short. The Cowboys went for it on fourth down and Prescott lost the ball as he tried to reach it across. Officials initially ruled a touchdown before replay overturned it. Ja'whaun Bentley knocked it loose.

The Patriots had a three-play, 34-yard scoring drive in the first quarter after the Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-one from their own 34. Elliott was stopped short by Dont'a Hightower and Devin McCourty. Three plays later, Damien Harris scored on a 4-yard run.

The Patriots had a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Jakobi Meyers called back by a holding penalty on James Ferentz. Randy Gregory had a strip-sack of Jones on the next play.

Prescott is 17-of-23 for 192 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Elliott has only 33 yards on 12 carries.

The Patriots have only 17 plays, 128 yards and eight first downs. Jones is 7-of-7 for 100 yards and a touchdown. Harris has five carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.