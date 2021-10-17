Dak Prescott injured right calf on final play

Getty Images

Dak Prescott strained his right calf on the final play of the game, the Cowboys announced after the game.

“It was a little pain,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I didn’t like what I felt. I could’ve kept playing if I had to. I’ll be fine.”

The team’s medical staff will further evaluate the quarterback’s injury Monday, but the Cowboys have a bye next weekend.

“Something we’ll figure out,” said Prescott, who was in a walking boot. “The last throw. Came down funny. I’ll be fine. I promise you that.”

Prescott spent the offseason recovering from a severe right ankle injury that required two surgeries to repair. He had a latissimus strain in his right shoulder in training camp, missing a couple of weeks while letting it heal.

But Prescott is playing better than ever, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has passed for 1,813 yards this season, adding 445 yards Sunday in an overtime victory over the Patriots.

It was a weird game for Prescott against the Patriots, though. If not for his two red zone turnovers — an interception and a lost fumble — the Cowboys might have won in a rout. If not for his play late, the Cowboys had no chance.

He led the Cowboys to a game-tying field goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, including a cluth fourth-down throw to Cedrick Wilson, and a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. Prescott’s 35-yard, game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb came with 3:52 left in OT.

“He never wavered. His process was the same throughout. He’s on top of his game right now,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Machota.