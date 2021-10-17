Dan Campbell: Jared Goff needs to step up more than he has

Getty Images

The Lions are 0-6 after Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Bengals and they didn’t put any points on the board until the fourth quarter of the game.

After the loss, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he never considered benching quarterback Jared Goff while the offense was scuffling, but he did say that the team is looking for more from Goff in the weeks to come.

“I feel like (Goff) needs to step up more than he has,” Campbell said, via Christian Booher of SI.com. “And, I think he needs to help us, just like everybody else. I think he is gonna need to put a little weight on his shoulders here, and it’s time to step up and make some throws and do some things.”

Goff was 28-of-42 for 202 yards and an interception on Sunday. He’s turned the ball over eight times this season and said that he agrees he can do more to help the team than he’s done through the first six weeks. His next chance to do that comes in Los Angeles against his former team next weekend and the Lions are unlikely to find many believers in their ability to break through in that situation.