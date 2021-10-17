Darius Leonard has interception, forced fumble as Colts pull away from Texans

Getty Images

Darius Leonard is having a day.

He has intercepted a pass and forced a fumble to go with seven tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

His 4-yard interception return early in the third quarter allowed the Colts to pull away. Mo Alie-Cox scored on a 28-yard reception from Carson Wentz two plays after Leonard’s pick. It gave the Colts a 17-3 lead.

The Colts added a late third quarter touchdown on a 4-yard run by Jonathan Taylor before Taylor’s 11-yard touchdown run capped a 63-yard drive set up by Leonard’s forced fumble.

Taylor has 145 rushing yards on 14 carries. T.Y. Hilton, returning from injured reserve, has four catches for 80 yards but got up slowly midway through the fourth quarter.

The Colts have ruled out cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with an ankle injury. He missed the past two games with an ankle injury.