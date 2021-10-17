Darrell Taylor carted off the field for Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive end Darrell Taylor may have suffered a serious injury late in the game between the Seahawks and Steelers.

On second-and-1 with 3:18 left in the contest, Taylor was attempting to tackle running back Najee Harris when his helmet smashed into the side of defensive lineman Al Woods.

Taylor was down on the field for several minutes before a cart and stretcher came out for him. On the NBC broadcast, play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico noted that Taylor was seen moving his legs and talking to medical personnel while down on the field.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Taylor did not play in his rookie year, spending the regular season one the non-football injury list after offseason leg surgery. He had recorded 4.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and five QB hits in the first five games of the season.

Taylor had three total tackles and a quarterback hit during Sunday’s game.

The Steelers and Seahawks are tied at 17 with just over three minutes left in the game.