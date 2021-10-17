Dolphins easily march down field on first drive in London

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is back, and he’s fortunate to be playing the NFL’s worst pass defense.

The Jaguars’ defense provided little resistance to the Dolphins’ offense on the opening drive of today’s early game in London, and the result was a 13-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Overall, Tagovailoa went 8-for-10 for 76 yards on the drive, and also had a seven-yard run.

With the way their defense is playing, the Jaguars are going to need Trevor Lawrence & Co. to make plenty of big plays.