Jaguars snap losing streak with win over Dolphins in London

Two of the worst teams in the NFL played an ugly game in London today. In the end, the Jaguars came out on top.

The Jaguars won 23-20 on a last-second field goal, snapping their 20-game losing streak, which had been the second-longest in NFL history.

It was not a well-played or well-coached game, but it was the Dolphins who made the big mistakes in the end. Brian Flores made several questionable decisions and wasted two timeouts with two bad challenges late in the game, and Tua Tagovailoa threw one of the ugliest interceptions you’ll ever see.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 41 passes for 319 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Lawrence looks like he’s well on his way to becoming a good NFL quarterback, even if he doesn’t have a good team around him.

Neither of these teams have much around their young quarterbacks, for that matter. They’re both now 1-5 on the season.