Kadarius Toney active for Giants, Darius Slayton remains out

Getty Images

The Giants listed a pair of wide receivers as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and the two decisions went two different ways.

Rookie Kadarius Toney is in the lineup after drawing the tag for an ankle injury, but Darius Slayton will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Sterling Shepard also missed the last two games with hamstring woes, but he came off the injury report this week and will be in the lineup.

Kenny Golladay was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury, so there were a lot of wideout injuries to monitor around the Giants this week.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is also active after being listed as questionable with a foot injury. Thomas was also active last week, but did not play as Nate Solder moved over from right tackle to take his place.