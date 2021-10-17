Kadarius Toney ruled out with ankle injury

Getty Images

Already thin at receiver, the Giants have another injury issue at the position.

New York announced rookie Kadarius Toney has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Toney caught a pass on the sideline in the first quarter but apparently injured his ankle while being tackled. He was shown on the FOX broadcast heading to the locker room before being ruled out shortly after.

The Giants ruled Kenny Golladay (knee) out on Friday and Darius Slayton (hamstring) is inactive for a third straight game.

Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards last week in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys.

Giants offensive tackle Nate Soldier had to leave the first drive with a finger injury but the team announced he will return.