Kareem Hunt carted to locker room in fourth quarter with calf injury, won’t return

Getty Images

With Nick Chubb already out with a calf injury, the Browns may have a significant injury concern at running back.

Kareem Hunt exited the contest with an apparent lower right leg injury in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-4 from the Arizona 7, Hunt went out of the backfield for a route but went down grabbing the back of his right leg. He was helped off the field and did not put any weight on his right leg.

After an initial examination on the Cleveland sideline, Hunt was carted to the locker room. The Browns announced that he has a calf injury and is out for the rest of the game.

Hunt was questionable for Sunday’s contest after missing a pair of practices with wrist and knee injuries. He finished with 66 yards on 14 carries and 12 yards on three catches.

Cleveland’s running back situation could be made worse by the fact that the club will take on Denver for Thursday Night Football in Week Seven.