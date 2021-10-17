Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt didn’t hurt Achilles, Baker Mayfield having MRI

Getty Images

The Browns came into Sunday’s game with a lot of injuries and the list grew during their loss to the Cardinals.

Running back Kareem Hunt left with a calf injury and quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his left shoulder. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that both players will be getting MRIs on their injuries.

Hunt’s injury was non contact and he grabbed in the area of his Achilles, which led many to wonder if he tore that tendon. Stefanski said it was just a calf injury for the running back and more will be known about his condition after the MRI.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will also have an MRI on his injured ankle and the Browns will be hoping for good news on all fronts so that they are able to field a full roster for their game against Denver.