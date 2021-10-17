Leonard Williams bothered by boos from Giants fans

Getty Images

Giants fans were not shy about sharing their displeasure with the team during Sunday’s embarrassing 38-11 loss to the Rams and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams wasn’t shy about sharing his displeasure with the fans.

The Giants have lost all three of their home games this year and they’ve lost 14 of their last 19 home games overall. Williams understands why the fans are so upset about the team’s results, but said he just doesn’t think they should be expressing those feelings while the Giants are on the field.

“They do bother me, honestly,” Williams said, via SNY. “Obviously, we’re in our own home stadium, I don’t want to be hearing boos from our own fans. I understand that they have a right to be upset, as well, because they’re coming to see us put good football on the field. We haven’t been winning today, but at the same time, I don’t know. I don’t like that. I don’t think anyone deserves to be put down no matter who you are. I’m not gonna go to a salesman and tell him that he’s not a good person or boo this person because he’s not doing his job or something like that.”

Williams’ suggestion for a change of approach from those spending their money to watch a 1-5 team that’s been blown out the last two weeks is unlikely to find much traction unless the Giants can actually find a way to win more than once in a blue moon.