Leonard Williams bothered by boos from Giants fans

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants
Getty Images

Giants fans were not shy about sharing their displeasure with the team during Sunday’s embarrassing 38-11 loss to the Rams and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams wasn’t shy about sharing his displeasure with the fans.

The Giants have lost all three of their home games this year and they’ve lost 14 of their last 19 home games overall. Williams understands why the fans are so upset about the team’s results, but said he just doesn’t think they should be expressing those feelings while the Giants are on the field.

“They do bother me, honestly,” Williams said, via SNY. “Obviously, we’re in our own home stadium, I don’t want to be hearing boos from our own fans. I understand that they have a right to be upset, as well, because they’re coming to see us put good football on the field. We haven’t been winning today, but at the same time, I don’t know. I don’t like that. I don’t think anyone deserves to be put down no matter who you are. I’m not gonna go to a salesman and tell him that he’s not a good person or boo this person because he’s not doing his job or something like that.”

Williams’ suggestion for a change of approach from those spending their money to watch a 1-5 team that’s been blown out the last two weeks is unlikely to find much traction unless the Giants can actually find a way to win more than once in a blue moon.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Leonard Williams bothered by boos from Giants fans

  1. Hey, at least the fans that booed stuck around. The place looked like there was a fire drill at halftime…

  2. “I’m not gonna go to a salesman and tell him that he’s not a good person or boo this person because he’s not doing his job or something like that.”

    You’re also not paying big bucks for the right to watch that salesperson do (or not do) his job. As a team the Giants are not doing their job nearly well enough, and paying customers have a right to point that out.
    Nothing to see here except another big, entitled Millennial baby throwing a hissy fit because he doesn’t think he’s being properly “respected.”

  4. I never boo any athlete. If I’m paying to watch them play, they must be pretty good. If I could do better, maybe I should ask for a tryout. It’s just classless fans, but that’s their problem. They have to go home and look in the mirror. Maybe they’re not happy people. I don’t think a happy person is going to go watch the best athletes in the world and boo them. Maybe I’m overthinking it. Maybe it’s just the booze.

  5. @PFTSelective – agree 100%. The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s
    apathy. Coaches don’t get fired and players don’t get cut because people boo them but because people decide they have better things to do than show up for the games.

    And if you don’t like getting boo’ed, play better.

  6. There’s a way to get us to stop booing. It’s something that we’ve only done once this season.

  8. If the booing bothers you, don’t come to the sport bar where I’m watching the game. You’ll go home crying to your mother.

  9. You big baby, this is NY go win some games already. At least you’re not on the Jets anymore

  10. See this is actually a great example to sum up the discontent within our society. Average joes paying big bucks (in a stadium funded by said persons) too see multimillionaires expected, hopefully or both too be competitive in their said profession. As a chef, you wouldn’t cut it one minute in my kitchen son.

  11. Chin up Giants fans. The way the Bears are looking you’ll have two Top 10 draft picks next spring.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.