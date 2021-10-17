Le’Veon Bell scores his first 2021 TD, Ravens up 14-0

Getty Images

The Chargers haven’t been able to put up much on either side of the ball in the early portion of Sunday’s game in Baltimore and they’re down 14 points as a result.

Le’Veon Bell scored his first touchdown as a member of the Ravens early in the second quarter and the Ravens lead 14-0 in a matchup of 4-1 AFC clubs. Bell’s score capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive and the Ravens drove 90 yards for a touchdown the first time they had the ball on Sunday.

The Ravens have picked up 12 first downs and possessed the ball for more than 11 minutes as they’ve been able to move the ball at will against the Chargers defense. They have 92 rushing yards and will likely continue to press the run as long as they’re leading.

Based on what we’ve seen over the first five weeks, Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense could do something about that but they’ve had a hard time moving the ball so far. They may not have to deal with linebacker Patrick Queen on future possessions, though. Queen is questionable with a thigh injury.