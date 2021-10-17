Marcus Cannon out for year after back surgery

Getty Images

Texans right tackle Marcus Cannon will miss the rest of the season after undergoing back surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Texans placed Cannon on injured reserve Oct. 9, and Charlie Heck has taken his place since.

The Texans acquired Cannon in a trade with the Patriots this offseason. He played 64 percent of the offensive snaps in a return for the season opener before playing every snap in Weeks 3-5.

In four starts, Cannon played 213 offensive snaps.

Heck, a 2020 fourth-round choice, played every snap against the Patriots last week.

The Texans also currently are without starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who underwent thumb surgery Thursday. Geron Christian, whom the Texans claimed off waivers in May, started in Tunsil’s stead.