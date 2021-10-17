Mark Davis on Jon Gruden’s emails: “We don’t stand for it”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 17, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT
Raiders owner Mark Davis has come a long way rom having no comment about the resignation of coach Jon Gruden.

“I have no comment,” Davis said on Wednesday before adding this: “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.”

After Sunday’s win over the Broncos, Davis had more to say, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But the latest words from Davis had a different ring that his apparent frustration with the league office from four days earlier.

“Listen, the Raiders stand for diversity, inclusion and social justice,” Davis said. “We always have and we always will. The emails that came out are not what we stand for and so Jon Gruden is no longer head coach. There’s not much more I can say. All the talking heads are making up all sorts of stuff. That’s all it is. We don’t stand for it.”

One of the “talking heads” to whom Davis apparently was referring is Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Although he provided a very basic and bare-bones summary of the situation on the pregame show that preceded Sunday morning’s Dolphins-Jaguars game from London, La Canfora posted something far more unfiltered (or perhaps less filtered) at the CBS website.

Wrote La Canfora of Davis, “He thinks the league office is out to get him. He thinks it’s a hit job.”

Many believe that Gruden would stil be coaching the Raiders if the 650,000 secret Washington Football Team emails had remained secret. That if the league had simply sent the materials to the Raiders with no leaks, Davis wouldn’t have fired Gruden or asked him to resign. The leaks, starting on October 8 an continuing on October 11, make Gruden’s ongoing employment untenable. The leaks either came from the league or someone in a very small group of people who had access to the emails.

Whether it would have been right or wrong for Davis to keep Gruden, it’s fair to wonder whether Davis would have turned his team upside down absent the intense public scrutiny that came from the leaks. Even if things would have ended up in the same spot, Davis has a right to be upset that someone forced his hand by leaking the secret emails to the media.

8 responses to “Mark Davis on Jon Gruden’s emails: “We don’t stand for it”

  3. LaCanfora is a puny little liar. In no way shape or form would Davis have kept Gruden around. He went and made sure it really was what it was, then acted. You can’t just fire that moment. What if Davis fires him that moment, then we find out out Gruden was hacked? Then what do you do? Davis handled it perfectly, unlike Goodell, Pash and the rest of the plantation bosses.

  4. We don’t stand for it. You stood for it when it was just the Smith memo even though you had possession of all the other emails for a week at least. You only didn’t stand for it when those emails became public and the tide went against Gruden.

  6. If all this was known before the season why did the NFL not give Davis a chance to deal with it before the season? Maybe it is because he is Son of Al?

  8. Although Gruden’s actions were 10 years ago, this scandal was a time bomb waiting to happen. Gruden rubs people the wrong way and he left himself vulnerable by putting this thoughts into written words. Local, state, and even Federal politician have gotten away with much worse, but not an NFL coach. This had nothing to do with the Radiers but they paid the price. Kudos to the players for winning on the road in Denver today.

