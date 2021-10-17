Matthew Stafford: Facing Lions is just like every other game

Getty Images

The Rams routed the Giants on Sunday afternoon, so there wasn’t a lot for quarterback Matthew Stafford to pick apart when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Without any hot topics from the 38-11 win, attention turned to Week Seven. That’s when the Rams will be hosting the Lions and when Stafford will face his former team for the first time since the offseason trade that sent him to Los Angeles.

Stafford insisted that he won’t be putting any extra emphasis on that game.

“Just like every other game,” Stafford said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “It’s an NFL opponent coming into our building. . . . In pregame, am I going to be saying hey to some old teammates and friends, the Ford family, hopefully, if they make the trip? Absolutely. I’ve got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so have a lot of respect for the organization, the team, the ownership.”

Stafford was 22-of-28 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday and said he saw room for improvement on offense. Making those improvements will make it much harder for the Lions to win their first game since trading Stafford.