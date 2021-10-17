Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson active for Broncos on Sunday

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and safety Kareem Jackson are in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Raiders after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Gordon has been dealing with a hip injury and Jackson has been bothered by a back injury, but both were given the green light to play in the AFC West clash. Linebacker Aaron Patrick, who was also questionable with an ankle injury, will not play.

Quarterback Brett Rypien, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., safety Jemar Johnson, tackle Cameron Fleming, wide receiver David Moore, and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim are also inactive for Denver.

Quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and defensive takcle Darius Philon are inactive for the Raiders.