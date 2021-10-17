Mike Williams is expected to be in Chargers lineup

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t practice this week, but it appears he will be in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Williams is dealing with a knee injury and landed a questionable tag for the road game when the team handed out injury designations on Friday. According to multiple reports, Williams is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Williams has 31 catches for 471 yards and an NFL-best six touchdowns on the season.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill is the only Chargers player who was ruled out for Sunday. He has a chest injury and safety Nasir Adderley is listed as questionable with a hip injury.