NFL Week Six early inactives: Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack ready to go for Bears

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Bears had a few key players listed as questionable for the renewal of their rivalry with the Packers on Sunday and all of them ended up on the right side of a gametime decision on Sunday. Wide receiver Allen Robinson, linebacker Khalil Mack, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks are all in the lineup for the Bears.

Green Bay is getting Elgton Jenkins back on the offensive line. Jenkins missed the last two games with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable, but will play on Sunday. He had been starting at left tackle in place of the injured David Bakhtiari.

Packers at Bears

Packers: CB Kevin King, T Dennis Kelly, S Vernon Scott, LB Isaiah McDuffie, DL Jack Heflin

Bears: TE J.P. Holtz, DT Caleb Johnson, QB Nick Foles, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Artie Burns, DL Khyiris Tonga

Texans at Colts

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, TE Brevin Jordan, WR Danny Amendola, RB Scottie Phillips, WR Davion Davis, DL Charles Omenihu, OL Justin Britt, DB Jimmy Moreland

Colts: S Andrew Sendejo, T Braden Smith, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Jordan Wilkins, QB Jacob Eason, WR Mike Strachan, DT Chris Williams

Rams at Giants

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, DL Bobby Brown, TE Brycen Hopkins, LB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Josh Jackson, OL Ben Bredeson, WR Darius Slayton, LB Quincy Roche.

Chiefs at Washington

Chiefs: DE Chris Jones, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Blake Bell, OL Austin Blythe, T Prince Tega Wanogho, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Washington: G Brandon Scherff, WR Curtis Samuel, WR Cam Sims, T Sam Cosmi, TE Jace Sternberger, CB Corn Elder

Vikings at Panthers

Vikings: TE Ben Ellefson, DT Michael Pierce, QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, DE Patrick Jones II, LB Chazz Surratt

Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, LB Kamal Martin, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Darryl Johnson, RB Spencer Brown, CB CJ Henderson

Chargers at Ravens

Chargers: LB Drue Tranquill, QB Easton Stick, S Nasir Adderley, RB Larry Rountree, OL Brenden Jaimes, TE Tre’ McKitty, DL Forrest Merrill

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, WR Sammy Watkins, RB Ty’Son Williams, S Ar’Darius Washington, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Broderick Washington

Bengals at Lions

Bengals: CB Tre Flowers, DE Darius Hodge, WR Mike Thomas, DT Tyler Shelvin

Lions: WR Trinity Benson, CB Daryl Worley, DE Eric Banks, LB Jessie Lemonier, CB Mark Gilbert, DE Jashon Cornell