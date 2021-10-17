Packers beat Bears to take two-game lead in NFC North

Getty Images

With a win today in Chicago, the Packers took a big step toward their third consecutive NFC North title.

Green Bay’s 24-14 win over the Bears improves the Packers to 5-1 and drops the Bears to 3-3, giving the Packers both a two-game division lead and the tiebreaker advantage.

It wasn’t a great day for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was held to just 195 passing yards, but in the end he passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and hooked up with Davante Adams for some big passes, as the Packers took control in the second half.

Justin Fields was solid but not spectacular running the Bears’ offense. For the most part Fields was careful with the ball, although the officials didn’t do him any favors by failing to flag the Packers when they jumped offside, leading to Fields throwing an interception on what he thought was a free play. Fields was also sacked four times, and avoiding the pass rush remains a challenge for him.

Fields and the Bears can get better, and they’re still in the mix for a wild card. But the NFC North is looking like it’s going to be the Packers’ division for the third straight year.