Packers beat Bears to take two-game lead in NFC North

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

With a win today in Chicago, the Packers took a big step toward their third consecutive NFC North title.

Green Bay’s 24-14 win over the Bears improves the Packers to 5-1 and drops the Bears to 3-3, giving the Packers both a two-game division lead and the tiebreaker advantage.

It wasn’t a great day for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was held to just 195 passing yards, but in the end he passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and hooked up with Davante Adams for some big passes, as the Packers took control in the second half.

Justin Fields was solid but not spectacular running the Bears’ offense. For the most part Fields was careful with the ball, although the officials didn’t do him any favors by failing to flag the Packers when they jumped offside, leading to Fields throwing an interception on what he thought was a free play. Fields was also sacked four times, and avoiding the pass rush remains a challenge for him.

Fields and the Bears can get better, and they’re still in the mix for a wild card. But the NFC North is looking like it’s going to be the Packers’ division for the third straight year.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Packers beat Bears to take two-game lead in NFC North

  1. Rogers wins again. If only Lafleur had sent some racist e-mails to the New York Times on Friday. The Bears have between 15 and 20 million in QB salary sitting on the sidelines between Dalton and Foles and instead we get to watch Fields working on his 1 to 2 ratio (for every good play he makes there are 2 really dumb plays that he pulls out of his hat). The Bears defense is good enough against lousy teams but against good QBs like Rogers they look totally lost and Fields still can’t find his 2nd, let alone 3d read on most passing plays. Someone need to tell Fields that the NFL is full of the best of the best and it’s not just like Ohio State games but with better pay. Low scoring game but it feels like the Bears are always down by 30 points even when they have the lead.

  2. The penalty calls on Chicago was a joke…you can really tell who the NFL office cheers for !!!

  3. The INT on what should have been a free play what wasn’t changed the whole flow of the game. Fields wasn’t the same the rest of the game and the D went soft. Bottom line is the Bears (still) have neither the talent nor coaching to be taken seriously as more than a 6 or 7 win team.

  4. It may not have been a great day for Rodgers, but it was certainly a very good day, especially when you add in his rushing total. Can’t wait for Bakhtiari to get back so they can shuffle Royce Newman out of there. Fields should have a good career, but he’s still very much finding his way.
    Rasul Douglas looks like a good signing; Jaylon Smith does not.
    The Bears are tough, it’s great to have the league’s longest rivalry against a team that’s been to the top and has great fans.

  7. “The penalty calls on Chicago was a joke…you can really tell who the NFL office cheers for !!!”

    Odd, but I could say the same thing about the Bears getting away with murder.
    You lost, own it.

    Packers fan since 1961

  8. How sad these refs must be that they tried to hand the Bears the game but the Packers still won. If the phantom offensive PI hadn’t been called, the game is over by halftime.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.