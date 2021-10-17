Panthers up 17-12 after punt block TD

Getty Images

One of the biggest reasons why the Panthers lost to the Eagles last week was because the Eagles blocked a punt to set up a late touchdown.

Another big special teams play went down in this Sunday’s game against the Vikings and the Panthers were the team to make it this time. Frankie Luvu blocked a Jordan Berry punt and Kenny Robinson recovered it for a touchdown with just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter.

It was the first punt block touchdown for Carolina since 1998.

The extra point put the Panthers up 17-12 on a day when they’ve gotten very little from their offense. Sam Darnold is 6-of-20 for 65 yards and an interception as the Panthers have picked up just 116 yards overall.

They’ve only allowed 17 since halftime and the work of the defense and the special teams could allow the Panthers to pull out their fourth win of the season.