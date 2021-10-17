Patrick Mahomes’ mom says interception off Tyreek Hill’s hands shouldn’t hurt QB’s stats

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

An interesting suggestion for how the NFL keeps its official statistics came from a somewhat unlikely source today: Patrick Mahomes‘ mom.

In the first quarter of today’s Kansas City-Washington game, Mahomes threw a pass to Tyreek Hill that Hill bobbled, and it bounced off Hill’s hands and into the hands of Washington’s Kendall Fuller. Officially, that’s an interception for Mahomes.

But Randi Mahomes tweeted that it shouldn’t have been.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB,” Randi Mahomes tweeted. “that should be a fumble or anything else. just putting it out there. GO CHIEFS.”

In response to another tweet saying that interceptions off a receiver’s hands should count as a stat for the receiver, not the quarterback, Mahomes replied, “Amen you are reading my mind.”

There’s no reason the NFL couldn’t change the way it keeps its official stats in the way Randi Mahomes proposes. In baseball, the official scorer determines when an error is made, and in those cases, the runner reaching base is not held against the pitcher. The NFL could also adopt a model like that, where an interception off a receiver’s hands is treated as an “error” by the receiver and not an interception.

But the league has been keeping stats the way it does for decades, and is unlikely to play. And so Mahomes got his seventh interception of the season today, whether his mom likes it or not.

15 responses to “Patrick Mahomes’ mom says interception off Tyreek Hill’s hands shouldn’t hurt QB’s stats

  1. A screen pass shouldn’t count for a touchdown or all of yards then either but I don’t think we will see her arguing that

  4. With that logic, when a defender drops an easy interception should the QB get credited with a INT??

  6. I agree, it shouldn’t be on the QB, but it always has been…. But of course for the last 30 years we only bus 16 games, so if that can change, why can’t stats? It would be interesting to see how much better QB’s would be had their receivers not been so bad. Twice in 8 days for a Tyreek, sorry Pat, and Pat’s mom.

  7. Ok then… So when a QB tosses a 2 yard swing pass and the receiver scampers 80 yards for a TD, that should not count as a TD pass or 80 yards of passing.

  11. Hey Pat’s mom…. How about when your son fumbled the snap, then just lofts it up in the air? What should that be called? Tell your son to settle down, it’s getting annoying.

  13. tk19 says:
    A screen pass shouldn’t count for a touchdown or all of yards then either but I don’t think we will see her arguing that
    ==

    Totally agree.
    If we’re going to start letting official scorers determine what interceptions are charged to the QB and which ones are aren’t then it’s only fair that scorers should evaluate all
    individual statistics.
    For example, a QB’s passing yards should be limited only to those yards a ball travels in the air from the line of scrimmage to the point it is caught. A QB only gets credit for a TD pass if the ball if caught in the end zone. All yards and TDs scored after a catch in the field of play are credited solely to the receiver.
    I’m being facetious in an attempt to illustrate that you’re opening a can of worms here. Or, as is too often the case, are some of you suggesting the NFL should make yet more rules benefiting QBs by tinkering only with rules that would erase their negative stats?

  15. Another Archie Manning. Getting annoyed with his antics on the field. If Mahomes wants to be an acrobat, join the circus.

