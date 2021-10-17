Patriots regain lead on Rhamondre Stevenson’s first career touchdown

Getty Images

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson entered the game with 13 touches for 34 yards in two games this season. He has five carries for 23 yards and three catches for 39 yards Sunday.

His first career touchdown, a 1-yard run, regained the lead for the Patriots with 6:23 remaining. New England leads the Cowboys 21-20.

Dallas has 382 yards but has only two touchdowns. The Cowboys had two red zone turnovers in the first half. They settled for a 45-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein with 13:13 left when they had a chance to go up two scores.

Mac Jones has completed 13 of 16 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots have 233 yards, including 107 rushing.