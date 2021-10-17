Raiders extend lead to 31-10 before end of third quarter

Getty Images

Anyone who thought the Raiders would come out flat after a week spent answering questions about Jon Gruden’s resignation was incorrect.

Josh Jacobs ran for a three-yard touchdown with seven seconds left in the third quarter and the Raiders have extended their lead to 31-10 over the Broncos in Denver.

Jacobs’ score was set up by a 40-yard Henry Ruggs catch on 3rd-and-12 from the Broncos’ 44-yard-line. There did not appear to be any question about whether he made the catch, but Broncos head coach Vic Fangio still challenged it.

Fangio lost that challenge as well as one earlier in the third when officials correctly ruled that tight end Noah Fant had a foot out of bounds on a would-be touchdown catch. The moves cost the Broncos two timeouts and illustrates the desperation that Fangio may be feeling in the face of a third straight loss.