Rams blowing out Giants 28-3 at halftime

Getty Images

As a West Coast team, the Rams started Sunday’s game against the Giants at 10 a.m. on their body clocks.

Maybe that had something to do with a bit of a slow start. But the sleep was fully out of the team’s eyes in the second quarter.

Los Angeles scored four touchdowns in the second period — two of them off takeaways. That powered the Rams to a 28-3 halftime lead.

While quarterback Matthew Stafford had a strong first half with 200 yards passing and three touchdowns, Los Angeles’ defense was key to the team’s success. The unit forced three giveaways from quarterback Daniel Jones, with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Jones had another fumble but the Giants recovered it.

Safety Taylor Rapp and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell picked up the interceptions. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had the strip-sack with Leonard Floyd picking up the recovery. Floyd also had the team’s previous strip-sack in the first quarter.

New York has only 116 yards and eight first downs. The club is 3-of-10 on first down and averaging just 2.9 yards per play.

Already thin at receiver, the Giants are getting thinner. Rookie Kadarius Toney was ruled out early in the first half with an ankle injury. And C.J. Board was carted off the field with an air cast on his left arm just before halftime, making it highly unlikely he’ll return.

The Rams will have the ball to start the second half.