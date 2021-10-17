Rams improve to 5-1 with blowout win over Giants

Getty Images

With the 4-1 Rams going across the country for a game starting at 10 a.m. PT, Sunday’s matchup against the 1-4 Giants had the makings of a trap game.

Instead, it was anything but.

Los Angeles blew out New York 38-11 on Sunday, grabbing four takeaways off quarterback Daniel Jones and nearly getting a fifth.

The Giants led 3-0 after the first period. But the Rams went on a 28-point run in the second quarter, ultimately scoring 38 straight points before running back Elijhaa Penny scored a cosmetic 4-yard touchdown with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had another strong performance, going 22-of-28 passing foot 251 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. While Stafford had only six incompletions, it conceivably should’ve been five — Stafford’s pick went off the hands of Cooper Kupp before it was intercepted to end the first half.

Still, Kupp had another big day with nine catches for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Rams made the game such a laugher that head coach Sean McVay took Stafford out for backup John Wolford with 10:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Wolford would throw an interception that led to New York’s only touchdown.

Jones had a terrible day, largely due to the pressure put on him by Los Angeles’ defense. The Rams had four sacks and hit Jones a total of six times according to the box score. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd recorded a strip-sack in the first quarter, but the Giants recovered the ball. New York had no such luck on Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s strip-sack in the second quarter, as Floyd recovered it for a takeaway.

Rams safety Taylor Rapp also had a pair of interceptions and three pass breakups. Rookie cornerback Robert Rockell also had a pick to round out the takeaways.

At 5-1, the Rams will head home to play their former quarterback Jared Goff next week at SoFi Stadium.

Now 1-5, the Giants will face the Panthers at home in Week Seven.