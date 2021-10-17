Rams turn Daniel Jones fumble into a touchdown drive, lead 14-3

Getty Images

The Rams have been getting after Daniel Jones in the early going of Sunday’s game, and they’ve capitalized on one of their key opportunities.

Midway through the second quarter, L.A. edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo strip-sacked Jones and edge rusher Leonard Floyd pounced on the loose ball. The Giants were deep in their own territory, and Floyd recovered the fumble at the New York 12.

It took a couple of plays, but the Rams got in the end zone with a short touchdown catch by receiver Cooper Kupp. Head coach Sean McVay elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 and quarterback Matthew Stafford found Kupp while rolling to his right. Kupp secured the reception before diving over the pylon for the score.

What won’t help the Giants is left tackle Andrew Thomas has an ankle injury and is questionable to return. He didn’t practice on Wednesday with a foot issue and was limited on Thursday and Friday.