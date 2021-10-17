Ravens maul Chargers, move to 5-1 on season

October 17, 2021
Sunday’s meeting between the Ravens and Chargers was pitched as a measuring stick game for two 4-1 teams in the AFC and the Ravens came out well ahead of their AFC West club.

The Ravens rolled up 187 rushing yards and nearly doubled the Chargers’ time of possession en route to a 34-6 win that moved them to 5-1 on the season. It’s also five straight wins after a season-opening loss in Las Vegas and they’ll try to keep the winning streak going in Week Seven against the Bengals in their first divisional game of the year.

Baltimore rotated all three members of their 2016 All-Star backfield to power the rushing attack. Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, and Le’Veon Bell combined for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries as the Chargers never came up with a way to keep the Ravens from moving the ball on the ground.

Lamar Jackson had 51 yards on the ground, but was shakier through the air than he was in last Monday’s win over the Colts. He was 19-of-27 for 167 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. The win makes it easier to swallow that stat line as does the job the Baltimore defense did against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert’s been one of the brightest stars of this season, but Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s unit limited him to 22-of-39 for 195 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Chargers never established any run game and failed to convert on a pair of fourth downs in their own territory to give the Ravens easy chances to add points.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak and sends the Chargers into the bye with many wounds to lick. They’ll face the Patriots upon returning to action in Week Eight.

  1. As a ravens fan I was shocked at their defensive performance. I thought the chargers were good for at least 21 points.

  5. Lamar Jackson is 34-8 as a young NFL QB, but he’s no good. Right? We all know how easy it is for young QB’s to come right in to the NFL and dominate. Right? Lamar needs an agent. Right? He should have signed while he was winning. Right? Gosh, everyone’s been right about Lamar Jackson. Hopefully the Ravens are planning to draft a real QB. But Jon Gruden’s a racist. Right?

  8. wondering if the “its just the chargers” excuse will work for all the lamar haters this week..where you at randallcunninhamisarealqb

  9. The Ravens defense is starting to play like a Ravens defense once Stanley and Boyle get back it is on

  10. As a Raiders fan, thank you Lamar and company. Now my Raiders are the only AFC West team to have beaten the Ravens this year. Let’s whip Denver now.

  11. Lamar for MVP! He’s the best QB and thrower in the league! said every Ravens fan the past 2 weeks. Ouch. He was back to his normal bad self today. 160 yards, 2 picks, inaccurate throws. Full credit to the Ravens defense. That was impressive. Lamar, not so much. And the Chargers defense is average at best. Just wait until Lamar faces a good defense. Although can’t wait for the Lamar spin on this one.

  12. You have to love how this writer refers to having to “swallow” Lamar’s stat line today. Umm, you mean his rating of 68 and 2 picks and 160 whopping yards in the air wasn’t very good? Why can’t you just say “Lamar played poorly today?” That’s ok; it’s factual. He did play quite poorly. The defense played really well, Herbert proved he is still not ready for the big stage, and Lamar threw like the inaccurate QB he is.

  13. Herbert has a bad game and now all the know it all’s are out. Never happens to any qb. Right.

