Ravens maul Chargers, move to 5-1 on season

Getty Images

Sunday’s meeting between the Ravens and Chargers was pitched as a measuring stick game for two 4-1 teams in the AFC and the Ravens came out well ahead of their AFC West club.

The Ravens rolled up 187 rushing yards and nearly doubled the Chargers’ time of possession en route to a 34-6 win that moved them to 5-1 on the season. It’s also five straight wins after a season-opening loss in Las Vegas and they’ll try to keep the winning streak going in Week Seven against the Bengals in their first divisional game of the year.

Baltimore rotated all three members of their 2016 All-Star backfield to power the rushing attack. Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, and Le’Veon Bell combined for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries as the Chargers never came up with a way to keep the Ravens from moving the ball on the ground.

Lamar Jackson had 51 yards on the ground, but was shakier through the air than he was in last Monday’s win over the Colts. He was 19-of-27 for 167 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. The win makes it easier to swallow that stat line as does the job the Baltimore defense did against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert’s been one of the brightest stars of this season, but Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s unit limited him to 22-of-39 for 195 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Chargers never established any run game and failed to convert on a pair of fourth downs in their own territory to give the Ravens easy chances to add points.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak and sends the Chargers into the bye with many wounds to lick. They’ll face the Patriots upon returning to action in Week Eight.