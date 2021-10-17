Ravens stretch lead to 27-6 after stopping Chargers on fourth down

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been aggressive about going for it on fourth down this season and that’s often paid off for him, but it hasn’t worked out as well this Sunday.

Staley and the Chargers went for it on fourth-and-one from their 19-yard-line with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Baltimore and they turned the ball over when Justin Herbert‘s throw for Josh Palmer went incomplete. The Ravens lost yardage on first down and threw two incompletions before a Justin Tucker field goal that stretched their lead to 27-6.

It was the second time that the Chargers went for it in their own territory on Sunday. They also failed in the second quarter and Tucker hit another field goal off that stop.

Baltimore opened the second half with a 52-yard touchdown drive set up by a good Devin Duvernay kickoff return and will try to ride their running game and defense the rest of the way on Sunday.