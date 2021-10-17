Ravens take 17-6 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Ravens cruised to touchdowns on their first two possessions of Sunday’s game against the Chargers and they looked like they might blow out their visitors from the AFC West, but things haven’t gone quite as well for Baltimore since that point.

They’ve punted twice and Lamar Jackson threw an interception that gave the Chargers a short field to use for their first and only points of the afternoon. It’s 17-6 Ravens after Jared Cook‘s touchdown put Los Angeles on the board with over four minutes to go in the first half.

Baltimore moved the ball to midfield after that touchdown, but Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu sacked Jackson to ensure that the lead would not grow before halftime. The Chargers sacked Jackson three times overall and the Ravens’ decision to move away from the run-heavy approach they used on their touchdown drives looks like a questionable one given how the rest of the half played out.

Jackson is 11-of-15 for 95 yards and he’s run six times for 40 yards. The Ravens had 115 rushing yards overall in the first half.

Justin Herbert is 11-of-20 for 114 yards, a touchdown and an interception. They’ve only managed 20 rushing yards and haven’t shown much ability to move the ball when they haven’t taken possession of it in scoring range, but their defense’s resiliency has kept them in the game thus far.