Ravens up 7-0 on Latavius Murray TD

The Ravens are on the scoreboard first in Sunday’s matchup of AFC heavyweights.

Running back Latavius Murray scored on a 14-yard run with just over five minutes left in the first quarter to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead over the Chargers. It was the Ravens’ first first quarter touchdown since Week Two.

Murray had two carries for 22 yards and two catches for 12 yards on the 90-yard drive. Devonta Freeman also ran for 22 yards and Lamar Jackson was 4-of-5 for 23 yards through the air.

The Chargers picked up three first downs on their first possession, but had to punt after three straight incompletions near midfield.