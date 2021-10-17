Report: Several players went to Jon Gruden’s house to say goodbye

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to see Gruden.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that some players went to Gruden’s house to save goodbye to him. Glazer didn’t name names; it would be very interesting to know who did and who didn’t go.

Regardless, Gruden is now gone. And the Raiders move foward with an interim coach for the next 12 games. As mentioned yesterday, it’s unclear why this matter didn’t come to a head before or after the season. By bubbling up during the season, the Raiders were required to abruptly change coaches, necessarily undermining the integrity of the campaign.