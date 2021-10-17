Robert Woods touchdown gives Rams 7-3 lead

Getty Images

Last week, Robert Woods was the star in the Rams’ Thursday victory over the Seahawks.

He’s kept things rolling in Week Six by putting Los Angeles on the board.

Woods caught a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Giants to give L.A. a 7-3 lead.

Though the Rams started the possession with a pair of penalties, they were able to get back ahead of the sticks with quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s 28-yard pass to receiver Cooper Kupp on the right sideline.

That started a string of three consecutive plays that resulted in first downs for L.A. And Woods finished off the drive with his 15-yard touchdown reception.

Stafford is 6-of-9 passing for 105 yards with the touchdown. Kupp has three catches for 64 yards and Woods has a pair of receptions for 31 yards.

But Rams running back Jake Funk (hamstring) has been ruled out.