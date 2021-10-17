Seahawks establish the run with Alex Collins, cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 14-7

Getty Images

Seattle didn’t get anything going in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with Pittsburgh. But the Seahawks came out with a clear objective to start the the third quarter and it paid off with a touchdown.

Running back Alex Collins ran in a 2-yard touchdown on second-and-goal, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:05 off the clock.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw just one pass on the possession, with Collins taking eight carries for 58 yards and DeeJay Dallas taking one carry for five yards.

Seattle didn’t face a third down en route to the score.

With just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter, the Steelers have a chance to get back on the board and keep control of the contest.