Seahawks, Steelers tied at 17 early in the fourth quarter

Seattle looked listless on offense in the first half. But after getting the run game going in the third quarter, the Seahawks have tied the game at 17 with about 13 minutes left in the contest.

After tight end Will Dissly brought Seattle to within three points with a 1-yard touchdown reception, Pittsburgh’s Pressley Harvin sent a punt just 32 yards to the Seattle 42.

The Seahawks took advantage of the favorable field position, with running back Travis Homer taking a third-and-7 carry 26 yards to the Pittsburgh 15. Seattle had third-and-2 at the 7-yard line, but Geno Smith was sacked for a loss of 15 yards to set up a longer field goal.

Jason Myers sent the 40-yard attempt through the uprights to tie the contest.

Alex Collins now has 103 yards rushing on 18 carries, which would make him Seattle’s first 100-yard rusher since Dec. 2019.

With both teams looking to run the ball, Seattle-Pittsburgh should be a physical, entertaining fourth quarter.