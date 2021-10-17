Sidney Jones questionable to return with chest injury

Getty Images

The Seahawks are dealing with a pair of injuries that could affect them for the rest of the game.

Cornerback Sidney Jones has a chest injury and is questionable to return. And guard Damien Lewis is also questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

It’s unclear when Lewis suffered his injury. But Jones went down after assisting on a tackle of receiver Ray-Ray McCloud in the third quarter. He walked off the field under his own power. Jones has six total tackles in the game.

Seattle’s Jamarco Jones has entered the game at left guard for Lewis.

The Steelers have increased their lead to 17-7 with a 27-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.