Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh leads Seattle 14-0 at halftime

Getty Images

It took a quarter for things to get going, but the Steelers scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a 14-0 lead over the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

A shanked punt put Pittsburgh in position to score the first touchdown, which was a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to running back Najee Harris.

The next drive took 14 plays with the Steelers converting a pair of third downs, plus another with a defensive offside penalty. Tight end Eric Ebron took a jet sweep in on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line for a touchdown — the third rushing touchdown of his career.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had much success running the ball, as Harris has just 28 yards oh 13 carries. But receiver Diontae Johnson also took a jet sweep for 25 yards to help set up the Steelers’ first score.

Roethlisberger finished the first half 18-of-23 passing for 119 yards with a touchdown.

On the other side, Geno Smith has done little to inspire confidence things will be much different in the second half.

He’s just 8-of-14 passing for 63 yards as the Seahawks have run just 21 plays and have only three first downs. Seattle doesn’t have a giveaway but has gone three-and-out three times.

Running back Alex Collins has four carries for 19 yards. D.K. Metcalf leads the team with three receptions for 28 yards.