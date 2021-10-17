T.Y. Hilton glad to bring spark to Colts, doesn’t think quad injury is serious

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton addressed the Colts before the start of Sunday’s game against the Texans and head coach Frank Reich said after the game that it was one of the best pregame speeches he’s ever heard.

It had the desired effect. The Colts got their second win of the year with a 31-3 rout of their divisional mates and Hilton chipped in with four catches for 80 yards in his first game since having neck surgery this summer.

Reich said Hilton “provided a spark” and Hilton was happy to play that role for his teammates.

“It was fun, man,” Hilton said, via the team’s website. “The crowd had the energy — it was a little emotional running out of the tunnel. Just hearing those fans, man, makes it all worth it. And then being in the locker room with this team, these group of guys is unbelievable, and just the energy, the juice, that I bring to them, you [saw] it today. They just feed off my energy; me just being out there just brings so [many] smiles, so much enthusiasm to this team, and I just mean so much to them. So I’m glad I did it.”

Hilton left the game with a quad injury in the second half, but he and Reich said after the game that there’s not serious concern about the severity of the injury.