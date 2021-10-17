Terrence Brooks remains in Indianapolis with a lung contusion

Getty Images

Texans safety Terrence Brooks did not make the trip home with his teammates Sunday afternoon. He remains in Indianapolis overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a lung contusion, coach David Culley told reporters after the game.

Brooks will not play against the Cardinals next week.

He left in the first quarter, remaining on the ground after a diving attempt to tackle Parris Campbell on Campbell’s 51-yard touchdown with 1:52 remaining in the period.

Brooks is expected to return to Houston on Monday.

Brooks, who signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March, has played all six games this season, making six tackles. Brooks made his first start at safety Sunday, subbing for Lonnie Johnson. Johnson returned to replace Brooks after Brooks’ injury.