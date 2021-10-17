Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson set to play for Washington

Getty Images

Friday additions to the injury report are rarely a good thing, but it doesn’t look like Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin‘s going to miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

According to multiple reports, McLaurin is expected to be in the lineup. He did not practice on Friday because of a hamstring injury, which head coach Ron Rivera said was a decision made out of an abundance of caution.

McLaurin is the team’s leading receiver and they’re also set to have their top rusher on the field against Kansas City. Running back Antonio Gibson was listed as questionable due to the calf injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks, but is also expected to play.

Tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) will all be missing from the Washington offense after being ruled out on Friday.